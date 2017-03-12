Transgender candidate: Race for governor not about gender

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first transgender candidate for governor says her bid for the office isn’t about her gender.

Democrat Jacey Wyatt, a businesswoman from Branford, says she doesn’t like what she sees happening in the state and believes a political outsider can bring a new perspective and fresh ideas. Wyatt recently filed paperwork to run in the 2018 election. She appeared Sunday on WFSB-TV’s “Face the State” political affairs program.

The 46-year-old says she believes voters will be drawn to her candidacy, saying it “just isn’t about me being a woman.”

Wyatt is the latest Democrat to express interest in the race.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew announced in January that he’s exploring a possible run.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has not yet said whether he plans to seek a third term.

