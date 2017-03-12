Three people detained in Springfield for possible arson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Three people have been detained by the Springfield Police for possible arson.

Police detained three people behind the old Elias Brookings School on Hancock Street for possibly trying to set the building on fire.

Lt. Rolland said as of right now those individuals have not been arrested, just detained. But police were able to locate three suspicious people behind the school, which is at 367 Hancock Street. This is the same street where a house fire early Sunday morning made 12 people homeless. That fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Three fires on Union Street were ruled Arson and another fire on Andrew Street was started in a potted plant that some people use to dispose of ashes. That was also considered suspicious.