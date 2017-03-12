Springfield firefighters respond to multiple arson fires set at same building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to the same apartment building twice after two fires were intentionally set early Sunday morning. Above is a photo of the damage from the first fire. Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News that Firefighters were called to 282 Union Street just after midnight on Sunday for a fire in the first floor hallway.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. Arson investigators determine the fire was intentionally set. About two hours later, Firefighters were called to the same building for a fire in the second floor hallway.

According to Leger, someone had intentionally set a pile of trash on fire. Anyone with information on these fires is being asked to call the Springfield Arson Squad at 787-6370.