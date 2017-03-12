Springfield fire victim says she’s lucky to be alive

Related Coverage Two homes damaged in fire on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve Springfield residents were forced out of their Hancock street homes Saturday morning by fire, the flames so intense residents only had minutes to escape.

“I’m lucky to be alive, my neighbors came out, they gave us coats they gave us shoes to put on because we came out in our bare feet, we had no choice but to do that,” said Holly Gilbert who escaped the fire.

Neighbors in the area were woken up by the strong smell of smoke from this fire.

“My wife woke up and she thought something was in the kitchen burning, she woke me up and told me to go look. So I went and looked, behind our house it was this house right here burning,” said Earl Ingram.

The fire started at 185 Hancock street but before fire crews could even get there it spread to the house next door, one woman who as in one of the homes how she alerted her neighbors and saved their lives.

“I didn’t see him or the kids outside so I went banging on his door and I woke him up to tell him to get out because the fire jumped from this house to that house,” said Gilbert.

Holly said fire started near her one year-old child’s nursery, she said she’s thankful he wasn’t home at the time of the fire. “I had a nursery in the back room, and if my newborn son would have been in the house he would have been gone,”

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross emergency disaster volunteers are helping all of these residents find another place to stay.

Holly told 22News she’s so grateful for the help of the Red Cross.