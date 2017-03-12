Springfield church looking to fight opioid epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holy Redeemer Church in the city’s Mason Square neighborhood had a community conversation about how the church and residents can fight the opioid epidemic.

They talked about how spiritual weapons of Warfare can win the fight against the opioid crisis. Guest speakers include, ministers, civic leaders, healthcare providers and community members.

Church members told 22News why their celebrate recovery program is so important to the community.

Terryl Wilson told 22News, “It’s a faith based Christian based program, that kinda runs the principles of A.A, but it’s Christian based, and it’s a spiritual approach to wellness and wholeness.”

The state department of public health estimates close to 2000 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses in Massachusetts in 2016.