Sen. Warren faults Trump’s decision to fire prosecutor

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is faulting President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara after he refused to resign.

The Massachusetts Democrat took to Twitter Sunday to blast Trump writing “you’re not replacing real prosecutors with cronies w/out a massive fight” and “you can’t shut down ongoing investigations by career prosecutors.”

Bharara had revealed his firing Saturday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Warren fired off a series of tweets Sunday calling Bharara “a fearless prosecutor who stands up to both parties & Wall Street,” adding “I guess that’s why Trump fired him.”

Warren said Trump talked about targeting corruption but instead “wants a bunch of tame prosecutors who won’t investigate him.”