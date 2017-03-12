Pre-parade reception held in anticipation of Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a lot of green clothing in Springfield Sunday, in anticipation of next Sunday’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

This year’s Springfield Parade Marshal Edward Casey hosted the annual pre-parade reception at the John Boyle O’Reily club in Springfield.

Casey still can’t get over being selected as the 2017 Springfield Parade Marshal. He told 22News, “Being chosen to be the Springfield Marshal, it’s always been a huge thing in my family. A lot of my relatives live up in Holyoke, my wife’s family is from Holyoke, the parade’s always been special to us.”

The Springfield Colleen finalists attended the reception, adding their special sparkle to the occasion.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade steps off next Sunday at noon.