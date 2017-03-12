Non-profit organization prepared to buy Mater Dolorosa Church

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The president of the group hoping to preserve the Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke as an historical landmark said he’s encouraged.

John Fydenkevez told 22News his non-profit organization called the Mater Dolorosa Preservation Society of Holyoke are prepared to buy the church from the Springfield diocese. They said they’ve been meeting with Bishop Rozanski’s representatives to try and come to an agreement.

The church has been a significant cultural landmark for the Polish community since they started settling in Holyoke in 1896.

Mater Dolorosa closed in 2011 and the parish merged with the former Holy Cross Church to form Our Lady of the Cross.

