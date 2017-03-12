Missing 17-year old girl from Ohio found in Massachusetts

(WEWS/CNN) – A missing 17-year-old girl from Parma, Ohio has been found alive and well. Katarina Bitterman was located at a home in Salem, Massachusetts, Friday, after missing for six days.

Bitterman had been missing since Saturday. Last seen walking outside her Augustine drive home in the early afternoon, and with few clues and her cell phone left behind at home, police told us it was suspicious enough for them to get involved.

By Wednesday, the F-B-I was on the case too, walking door-to-door handing out missing flyers and checking surveillance cameras on nearby homes. That search expanded Thursday, with volunteers canvassing the Cleveland Metroparks west creek reservation.

Ron Stofan, neighbor: “The first 48 hours, that’s what they say.”

Ron Stofan feared six days in authorities might have never found her. Now he’s one of many neighbors breathing easier.

Ron Stofan, neighbor: “I’m very happy that she’s found. I was saying prayers myself, so I’m just glad she’s okay.”

The F-B-I has arrested a 19-year-old man who lived at the house where Bitterman was found.

Investigators are working to extradite him to Ohio.

Copyright 2017 WEWS/CNN