Mayor Sarno issues statement on multiple fires in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were multiple fires in Springfield overnight and early Sunday morning. The fires occurred on Hancock, Central, Andrew, and Union Streets.

Mayor Sarno has issued a statement on the recent fires:

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states that in his updates from Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri and Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant early this morning on the suspicious fires on Hancock Street, Central Street, Andrew Street and Union Street areas that the Major Crimes Unit, under the command of Captain Trent Duda have extra saturation of patrols canvassing the neighborhood, video reviews, State Police dogs, our Arson Squad, and the State Fire Marshal have all been engaged to investigate, protect and quell this situation ASAP. Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Conant (who has been on-scene) and Commissioner Barbieri commended firefighters and police officers for their life and structure saving actions, especially in the very frigid weather conditions. Thank God no one was injured or suffered loss of life. SPD and SFD will continue an all-out full court press to hunt down the individual or individuals who perpetrated these cowardly crimes. We will continue to work hard to keep our residents safe and sound.

Anyone with information on these fires is being asked to call the Springfield Arson Squad at 787-6370.

