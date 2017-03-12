March winter storm has western Mass. residents making preparations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A March winter storm that is expected to dump a foot or more of snow on parts of Western Massachusetts is heading our way.

According to 22News Storm Team meteorologist Adam Strzempko, there will be “very heavy snow and we’re talking very strong gusty winds, as well.” He also noted that the storm is expected to make it to our area by Tuesday morning, between 4:00am and 8:00am.

It’s expected to impact your morning and evening commute.

Even though it’s March, winter is not over, and we can still get some pretty big snow storms. In fact, 24 years ago right around this same time, we had the super storm of 1993, also known as the storm of the century. We had about 14 inches of snow.

22News went to Rocky’s Hardware store in Agawam where customers were busy buying what was left of winter supplies. Manager Jody Baum told 22News the store had completely sold the majority of its ice melt and shovels.

Customer Joe Beaudry of Agawam told 22News he’s armed and ready for the snow storm. He said, “Snow blowers, shovels, roof rake, that’s about it, that’s all you need.”

Over in West Springfield at the Big Y, you could see bare shelves, as customers grabbed last minute items. Big Y noted that they’ll be receiving shipments early Monday to avoid tractor trailers from getting stuck in the snow.

Brandon Phillips of Agawan told 22News, “I guess I’m prepared. I got some extra waters at the house, in that aspect I’m prepared. And if anything goes wrong, we’ll just stay in the house and light some candles.”

So is this the last storm of the season? With New England you never know. Could be. We could get one in April.

According to 22News Storm Team meteorologist Adam Strzempko, we could see 1 to 4 inches of snow an hour.