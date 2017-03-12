Longmeadow hosts Russian Purim fest for Jewish residents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Jewish residents from western Massachusetts gathered at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Sunday night to celebrate Purim.

Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia. It is a Joyous holiday, often celebrated with big diners and intricate costumes.

The LYA held a Russian Purim Feast in honor of the holiday on Sunday night.

Rabbi Noach Kosofsky told 22News, “The holiday of Purim the God was hidden, the miracles were hidden and were not out in the open, and because of that we get dressed up. We hide our true identity.”

In addition to dressing up and eating a large meal, members of the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy celebrate Purim by giving food gifts to their friends and give money to the poor.