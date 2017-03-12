Legalizing marijuana gets attention of Connecticut lawmakers

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still has personal concerns about legalizing marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are taking their most serious look to date at legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults.

This year’s push at the state Capitol comes as Connecticut continues to face budget deficit problems. New projections show Connecticut could reap millions in additional revenue.

Also, a new law in neighboring Massachusetts will fully take effect next year.

Several bills with bipartisan support that sanction the retail sale and cultivation of pot are progressing through the General Assembly. But despite the apparent enthusiasm, it’s questionable they’ll become law.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still has personal concerns about legalizing marijuana and has said Connecticut should wait and see what happens in Massachusetts and other states. A spokeswoman for the governor says the Democrat is following the debate in the legislature.

