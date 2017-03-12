Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

John Goodman, Samuel L Jackson, Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Only in Hollywood can a fine actress named Brie Larson win the Oscar one year, only to wind up the following year as the object of King Kong’s affections the following year.

So much for the prestige of the Academy Awards.

Larson’s one of the many familiar faces on a mysterious expedition to Kong’s habitat on Skull Island. Larson’s the token woman among the hairy chested cast of familiar faces on a scientific search.

Hard bitten Samuel L. Jackson picks up another paycheck for a crummy role, hoping that super social scientist John Goodman will explain what they’re doing there.

It’s when the big guy makes his grand entrance that Brie gets her king sized crush on Kong. But he won’t be reciprocating until the sequel, the first of several planned sequels. Kong’s too busy tangling with rejects from “Jurassic Park” to pay much attention to his panting admirer. In the meantime Goodman’s still predicting the end of the world as some deranged mad scientist.

Best of luck to those who insist on sampling Kong’s hospitality on Skull Island. It’s a silly spectacle filled with childish notions of what makes a grand adventure. “Kong: Skull Island” will just have to settle for a not exactly chest thumping 2 stars.

I’m afraid the King Kong saga has fallen on hard times.