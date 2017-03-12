Its not unusual to see snow in March

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a good chance for snow Tuesday, some people are just asking why! 22News is working for you with why it isn’t unusual to see snow this late in the game.

We typically tend to turn our attention to spring when we get into the month of March, especially since spring begins March 20th. Even though our chances become less and less heading into the next couple of months, it’s not unusual to see snowfall during March. If temperatures are cold enough, it can certainly happen. Average snowfall totals for the month of March are about 9 inches.

Many residents here in New England have mixed emotions about snow in March. Walter, from West Springfield, told 22News he enjoys the snow in March because, “I wanna go sledding with my grandkids!”

Other residents just accept that there is still a chance for snow in March. Kenny from West Springfield told 22News, “Well it’s New England it kinda comes with the territory, but not thrilled about it.”

Here in western Massachusetts, residents are used to the change in weather and especially used to how late we could see snow this month.

Many residents will never forget the big April Fools snowstorm back in 1997, where the snow started March 31st. 17 inches of snow fell that day, which was the heavy and wet snow that created widespread damage and power outages.

The 22News Storm Team continues to track the chance for snow on Tuesday.