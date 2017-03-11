Winter Storm Watch issued for all of Western Massachusetts for Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another bitterly cold weekend and now our attention turns to a significant winter storm that is set impact the Northeast on Tuesday. It’s looking more and more likely that this winter storm will affect us here in western Massachusetts. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm which will determine just how much snow we could see.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of western Massachusetts for late Monday night into late Tuesday night.

* HAZARD TYPES… Heavy snow possible (snowfall rates of 1-3″ per hour at times)

* TIMING… Tuesday and Tuesday night for the heavy snow.

* IMPACTS… The heavy snow will make many roads impassable. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow as well as reduced visibility.

* ACCUMULATIONS…Snow accumulation of greater than 6 inches possible.

* VISIBILITIES…May be one quarter mile or less at times Tuesday into Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Be prepared to modify travel plans should winter weather develop.