Wind Chill Advisory in effect for most of Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden Counties.

* HAZARD TYPES…Dangerous wind chills of 15 to 20 below tonight into early Sunday morning.

* WIND CHILL READINGS…15 to 20 below.

* TIMING…Tonight and early Sunday morning

* IMPACTS…Dangerous wind chills may quickly produce frostbite on exposed skin.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* TEMPERATURES…near zero tonight

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when wind chill values of -15 to -24 degrees are likely for at least 3 hours. Wind chill values below -20 degrees can bring about frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor exposure should be limited. If you must be outdoors, dress in layers and keep your hands and feet covered to protect against frostbite.