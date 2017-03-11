Wind Advisory in effect for all of western Massachusetts

Expect a windy day ahead

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of western Massachusetts until 9PM this evening.

Northwest winds are forecasted to be anywhere from 15 to 25 MPH, with possible gusts up to 35 MPH. Winds these strong can bring down tree limbs and create isolated power outages. Winds this strong can also make driving difficult at times.

Winds will also affect our temperatures making 20s feel more like the single digits throughout the day.

