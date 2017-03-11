Western Massachusetts Red Cross honors hometown hero

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bill Scott, a dean of students at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield, is a hometown hero. The Western Massachusetts Red Cross has honored Bill Scott for inspiring and improving the lives of his students.

Matt Reardon, another Dean of Students at Putnam, told 22News, “What he does is instill in the kids in the day and age where it seems always be myself, he instills in them to think about others their volunteering, their community service, all the programs that Bill’s involved with.”

Bill’s students were anxious to explain the life changing impact this man has had on their lives.

Elicier Vazquez said, “Like I can look back and say, thank you Mr. Scott, making me a leader.”

David Bass added, “Mr. Scott has had an amazing effect on my life as a mentor, and with project purple.”

Project purple the anti-drug program Bill Scott began that’s become so much a part of the school’s fabric.

When former students learned of the hometown hero honor, they wanted to speak about Bill Scott’s impact on their lives.

Azhane Mitchell, who goes to STCC, told 22News, “He showed me what recognition is like, he showed me how being productive and take the biggest step forward.”

Jocelyn Enriquez, a student at Westfield State, said, “He told me I had a lot of potential.”

Recognition from his students whose lives he’s helped change means so much to Bill Scott.

Bill Scott said, “The greatest reward is seeing the kid’s years from now going on a doing something great with their lives that they do care about their community and each other.”

Scott continued to say, “My mom was my hero she died a few years ago, from cancer, my mother was the nicest you’d ever meet, she’d do anything for you.”

On the morning of March 17th, Bill Scott will accept his award from the western Massachusetts Red Cross as a hometown hero.