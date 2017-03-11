Strong winds cause power outages

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong wind gusts are causing power outages in areas of Hampden and Hampshire County.

As of 4:00PM, there were a total of 1,711 Eversource customers without power, some have been in the dark for several hours.

There were also 530 National Grid customers in Hampden County without power as of 4:00PM.

In Ludlow, Police Sgt. Mike Gillrein told 22News Center Street will remain closed while crews work to repair downed power lines. A tree fell on the wires, which fell on the roadway.

In East Longmeadow, Sgt. Daniel Manley told 22News a tree fell on some power lines on Porter Road. Porter Road is closed from Allen Street to the Wilbraham town line.

A Southampton Police dispatcher told 22News a tree also fell on some power lines on Line Street in Easthampton, knocking out power to residents in Easthampton and Southampton.

The 22News Storm Team has reports of wind gusts up to 50MPH. Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for new information.