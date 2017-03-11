Residents try coping with brutally cold air forecasted this weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you stepped outside Saturday, you would have noticed the brutally cold weather and wind. 22News is working for you with how other people felt about the cold.

Hopefully you didn’t let the blue sky and sunshine Saturday fool you from how brutally cold and windy it really was. It didn’t take long being outside to notice that the wind made temperatures feel much colder than what they really were.

This time of year, temperatures are supposed to be in the lower 40s. This weekend, temperatures were forecasted to be in the 20s, making western Massachusetts a good 20 degrees below average.

Some people braved the cold weather on main street in Northampton, but you would only find them covered from head to toe in layers and a thick winter jacket.

22News talked to one New England resident who said she doesn’t mind the cold at all. Angel Williams, from New Hampshire, told 22News, “It doesn’t bother me at all, its an extension of the ski season and we have lots of snow on Conway New Hampshire its wonderful.”

For every person who loves the cold, you will eventually find someone who does not care for it.

Audley Williams, from Chesterfield, laughed as he told 22News how crazy this weather has been, “Well considering such last week we were walking around in shorts practically, and now all of a sudden it’s back to all the arctic stuff back on and the thermals, the whole nine yards, and now putting the spikes on the bottom of the boots, you know?”

New England can blame the jet stream for this arctic blast of air. The jet stream, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that helps control our weather back down here on Earth, dipped below New England, bringing in all of this cold air, which looks like it is here to stay.

Spring is just over a week away, but Mother Nature seems to be reminding us that this is still winter.

Looking into the next couple of days, temperatures are forecasted to barely make it out of the 30s, until the end of next week.