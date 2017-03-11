Plane collides with truck on Massachusetts runway

(WBZ/CNN) – Video on social media, capturing the lights of first responders after a dangerous incident at Logan Airport.

“All the sudden you hear, ksshhh, I thought we were just running over something.”

On a snowy evening at terminal c? Massport says a de-icing truck and Alaska airlines plane came into contact, and what happened next, had passengers calling for help.

“The wing hit the guy that was de-icing the plane. And the hose got wrapped up in his legs and pulled him off the cherry picker.”

“There was a dude in the basket there. He was dangling. He was dangling. It was unbelievable.”

The truck tipped over, a worker went tumbling to the ground.

“You could see under the plane the truck completely on its side with the bucket on the ground from where the man actually fell. Maybe 20, 30 feet in the air.”

Passengers say a little 10 year old boy was the first to call for help.

“There was an announcement and either the pilot of the flight attendant got on and said we want to thank this little 10 year old boy.”

Those aboard the Boston to San Diego flight were evacuated. Then put on buses, and are landlocked for now.

But thankful the accident wasn’t worse.

“They’ve said luckily he’s safe. So that’s the main thing.”

