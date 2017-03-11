Mass. couple gets engaged at one of the biggest gaming coventions in the country

(WBZ/CNN) – Love is in the air at one of the biggest gaming conventions in the country.

The penny arcade expo in Boston, also known as “Pax East” is a gamer’s dream.

It features new games attendees can try before they are released to the general public.

This year one gamer unleashed his hidden strategy to lock down his gaming teammate for life.

He proposed to her.

Reporter– “what’d she say?”

Man– “you said yes right?”

Woman– “of course I said yes.”

Pax East wraps up on Sunday March 12th.

