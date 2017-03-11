Mass. couple gets engaged at one of the biggest gaming coventions in the country

One gamer unleashed his hidden strategy to lock down his gaming teammate for life.

WBZ Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WBZ/CNN

(WBZ/CNN) – Love is in the air at one of the biggest gaming conventions in the country.

The penny arcade expo in Boston, also known as “Pax East” is a gamer’s dream.

It features new games attendees can try before they are released to the general public.

This year one gamer unleashed his hidden strategy to lock down his gaming teammate for life.

He proposed to her.

Reporter– “what’d she say?”

Man– “you said yes right?”

Woman– “of course I said yes.”

Pax East wraps up on Sunday March 12th.

Copyright 2017 WBZ/CNN

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s