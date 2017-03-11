Irish Elk of the Year named in Springfield

Talty's late father was chosen for the title in 1994

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a special night of Irish pride at the Springfield Lodge of Elks.

Saturday’s Irish dinner dance paid homage to the wearing of the green and to one dedicated man.

William Talty was named this year’s Irish Elk of the Year. William is a Springfield resident and a community volunteer.

The honor of being the Elk of the Year is in his family bloodline. His late father was chosen for the title in 1994.

Talty told 22News, “My father was Irish Elk of the Year in 1994. He was born in Ireland and they came over here at the age of 18. I’ve been a member of the Elks and want to follow in his footsteps and finally I was awarded this honor. I’m very happy.”

You’ll be able to see William march in next Sunday’s parade in Holyoke. As always, the entire 22News team will be there to march as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s