Fire destroys businesses in Framingham shopping plaza

Affected business owners say they're in shock and heartbroken.

BOSTON (AP) — A fire has destroyed several businesses in a Framingham shopping plaza.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Old Path Village Complex. Authorities say the blaze was difficult to combat and fast-moving because of strong winds and bitter cold.

MetroWest Daily News reports that 10 businesses were destroyed by the fire, which started in the attic of a business in the middle of the plaza.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

