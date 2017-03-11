14 homeless after fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to 571 Chicopee Street around 10 p.m. Friday night to put out a fire at a multi-family home.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. When our 22News crew arrived, they didn’t see any smoke or flames.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire. At least 14 people have been displaced by the fire.

Chicopee Police Captain Jeff Gawron told 22News, officers blocked off a section of Chicopee Street as firefighters worked to put out the flames. The road has since reopened.