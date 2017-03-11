14 homeless after fire on Chicopee Street

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire

By and Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to 571 Chicopee Street around 10 p.m. Friday night to put out a fire at a multi-family home.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. When our 22News crew arrived, they didn’t see any smoke or flames.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire. At least 14 people have been displaced by the fire.

Chicopee Police Captain Jeff Gawron told 22News, officers blocked off a section of Chicopee Street as firefighters worked to put out the flames. The road has since reopened.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s