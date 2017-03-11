Cook-off for a cause held at the Westfield YMCA

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cook-off for a cause at the Westfield YMCA Saturday. That cause is to provide a free exercise program for Cancer survivors at the YMCA of Greater Westfield.

Hundreds helped raise that money Saturday at the Chocolate, chowder and chili cook off at the Westfield Y. Cancer Survivors told 22News, the “Livestrong” program has been a lifeline for them.

Jane Wensley, Westfield cancer survivor said, “After you’ve had cancer, you’re a little bit down, here the program, they do this for free, for any cancer survivor, they try to build you back up.”

Andrea Allard, YMCA of Greater Westfield CEO mentioned, “We like to provide for the survivors an opportunity to get away from the hospitals, to get away from the doctors, but really immerse. Themselves in a place where they can feel alive again.”

The live strong program today’s cook off helps fund, is a 12 week exercise program for cancer survivors. Live strong is designed to help survivors regain their strength and overcome fatigue.