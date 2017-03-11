Congressman Richard Neal to discuss “American Health Care Act”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Republicans rolled out their proposal to replace the affordable care act this week. The new “American Health Care Act” was approved by the House Ways and Means committee this week after an eighteen hour session. Congressman Richard Neal will be discussing the new proposal at Elms College Saturday morning.

The proposal still stops insurance companies from denying coverage for preexisting conditions, and allows children to stay on their parent’s plans until they turn 26, but some of the changes are causing controversy among republicans and democrats alike.

The American health care act repeals penalties on people who don’t buy coverage and replaces them with tax credits. The proposal will make cuts to Medicaid, drawing opposition from groups like AARP. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said the new plan aims to lower costs and create more choices. More than 230,000 Massachusetts residents were receiving care under the affordable care act in 2016.

Congressman Richard Neal and Representative Joseph Kennedy voiced opposition to the proposal before the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Neal will be in Chicopee Saturday morning speaking to residents about his efforts to protect access to affordable and reliable healthcare.