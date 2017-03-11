Change those clocks! It’s time to ‘spring forward’

(WWLP) – Prepare to lose an hour of sleep Saturday night– Daylight Saving Time is returning and clocks will ‘spring forward’ one hour.

Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. While many devices adapt to the time change automatically, be sure to set forward any manual clocks in your home before heading to bed Saturday. It’s also a good time to replace the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home.

With the lost hour of sleep, comes more daylight in the warm spring and summer months. Sunday’s sun rises in western Massachusetts at 7:07 in the morning, and won’t set until 6:53 that night. By the end of the month, the sun will set at 7:15 p.m.!

Most of the United States follows Daylight Saving Time, but Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and parts of Arizona do not. In Massachusetts, there’s been debate on whether to permanently stay on Daylight Saving Time, and do away with setting the clocks back every November.

Daylight Saving Time started in the United States for the sake of conserving energy.