CHINA (WWLP) – A speeding car skidded off the road and ended up on the roof of a house in China.

An S-U-V lost control and then skid right onto a roof. The driver says he accidently stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

The homeowner was inside the house at the time but wasn’t hurt. He says he was startled by a loud noise and then saw the car in his roof.

Police had to help the driver out with a ladder. He was also uninjured. Authorities had to use a crane to lift the car off the roof.