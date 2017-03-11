Rated PG-13

1 hour 50 minutes

David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventy years ago the inter-racial marriage between a British woman and an African king threatened to tear the commonwealth apart. “A United Kingdom” tells the inspiring true story of their love and its consequences.

David Oyelowo and Rosamond Pike are a match made in cinematic heaven. Both giving superb performances. But politically speaking, their relationship was seen as a disaster for the British Empire, during the beginning of South Africa’s policy of apartheid. They’re young an in love and only beginning to comprehend the toxic political climate.

As Oyelowo was impressive playing Dr. Martin Luther King junior is “Selma”, he can be an impassioned leader. “A United Kingdom” delves strongly into the diplomatic implications of their controversial marriage.

Jack Davenport captures the essence of the suave and slimy bureaucrat who can only see the marriage in terms of keeping the British relevant during the upheaval welcoming the emerging independence of African nations. On every level effecting the head and the heart, “A United Kingdom” is magnificent movie making, as they say, torn from the pages of history.

“A United Kingdom” pulls it all together with a stirring 4 stars. Is it any wonder that I urge you to find the time to savor this uplifting experience.