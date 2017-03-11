A detainee who fled Framingham District Court was captured Friday evening

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) – WBZ was there Friday night when escaped prisoner Christian James Horne was found and captured by police.

The 28-year-old Framingham man ran from the courthouse after his arraignment for domestic assault and battery. Witnesses said within minutes, an intensive search had taken over the neighborhood.

Debbie Lyons/witness: “State police, Framingham police, police from the court house. A helicopter. 1849 they had our streets all blocked off. 1902 they told us it was best to stay inside.”

Michael Trapasso/witness: “Everyone is running around, getting canine units from different cities trying to get over here fast. Everyone was frantic about it, worried about it.”

Horne didn’t make it far – police found the detainee just about a block away at a public housing unit.

Michael Trapasso/witness: “He doesn’t want to go to jail. Nobody does. But you do your crime, you do your time.”

Horne has been returned to the Middlesex jail & house of correction. He’ll now face a new charge, or escape.

