Westfield PD: Woman hid stolen items under baby

By Published:
Courtesy of the Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking for a woman they say shoplifted.

The Westfield Police Department said the woman was hiding the items she shoplifted under baby.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Mazza at 413-642-9390 or at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.

Westfield Shoplifting

