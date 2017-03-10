U.S. sweeps world titles in aerials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas appellate court says a man convicted of assault and weapons charges deserves a new trial because his trial judg…
Sponsored by:
iZombie premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!
Executive Producer Julie Plec talks about the final episode of The Vampire Diaries…. ever!
It’s an old fashioned BLT with a twist!
Feel great with a few simple maneuvers!
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.