Trump’s weekly address focuses on health care plan

(NBC News) – Friday marked President Donald Trump’s 50th day in office, and he spent it going all hands on deck in his push for a repeal of Obamacare.

President Trump’s weekly address focused on the new Republican health care plan designed to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I want every American to know that action on Obamacare is an urgent necessity,” Mr. Trump said.

In another statement the president seemed to imply that Obamacare was intentionally designed to fall apart this year.

“That’s the year it was meant to explode, because Obama won’t be here. That was when it was supposed to be,” he said.

Not all Republicans are on board with the replacement plan.

“I think that there are a number of things from a conservative standpoint that are still found wanting,” said South Carolina’s Rep. Mark Sanford.

Also still missing is a price tag.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its numbers next week, a sticking point for lawmakers hesitant to move forward without knowing the cost.

