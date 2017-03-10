Treasurer’s office seeks public input on regulating alcoholic beverage industry

Related Coverage Massachusetts Treasurer sets sights on alcohol reforms

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg created a seven-member advisory Alcohol Task Force in January to review the regulations and laws governing the alcohol industry in Massachusetts.

This week the Alcohol Task Force launched a website to gather comments, suggestions, and recommendations on any law or regulation of the alcoholic beverages industry for the Task Force’s review. On the site is a questionnaire that allows members of the industry and the general public to submit targeted proposals to the Task Force.

The Task Force is undertaking a comprehensive review and assessment of the alcoholic beverage industry and Massachusetts’ regulatory framework. The Task Force will hold public hearings, and establish diverse working groups focused on specific areas identified during the initial assessment process. The Task Force will make recommendations to Treasurer Goldberg for her consideration.

The Task Force is made up of an independent group of professionals appointed by the Treasurer, Speaker of the House, Senate President, and Governor. The chair is E. Macey Russell, partner at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP.

You can find more information on the Treasurer’s Alcohol Task force and access the questionnaire at this link.