Technology has made it easier, faster for schemers to steal your information

BOSTON (WWLP) – People are relying on the Internet now more than ever. Changes in technology have made it much easier for people to steal your personal information and money.

“We do more and more online than ever before. We need to be conscious every day of the scams and protecting our personal information, said Undersecretary John Chapman of the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

A study by the Better Business Bureau found that men and young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are most susceptible to fraud by way of the Internet. Men 65 and older are more likely to fall victim to a phone schemes about a friend or family member in an emergency.

It’s important to remember, especially during tax season, that the IRS will never contact you by phone. To protect your money, AARP of Massachusetts says you should never give out any personal information, such as your name, birthday or Social Security number, over the phone or the Internet.

AARP State Director Mike Festa told 22News, “If you are the one that hasn’t made the call, you’re getting the call, and in that call at any moment they ask you anything personal – you just hang up.”

The state plans to work with banks to better train employees to spot fraud, especially against elders.