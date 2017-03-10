Teachers, librarians protesting outside Central High School Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers and librarians are gathered outside Central High School in Springfield Friday morning protesting their lack of a contract with Springfield Public Schools.

One librarian told 22News their contracts expired in August, and they’ve been trying to get them back ever since.

22News has contacted Springfield Public Schools, and we’ll bring you any information as it becomes available.

