Springfield PD looking for man who shot Friendly Market clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Friendly Market on Island Pond Road Friday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strzempek said a man entered the Friendly Market around 7:00 p.m. with a BB-gun and shot the clerk in the stomach.

Strzempek said the suspect did not get away with any items or cash.

Police are searching for the suspect and say he was last seen wearing a red jacket and a ski mask.

Strzempek said the clerk who was shot was not taken to the hospital and is going to be ok.