Springfield PD looking for man who shot Friendly Market clerk

Police are searching for the suspect

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Friendly Market on Island Pond Road Friday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strzempek said a man entered the Friendly Market around 7:00 p.m. with a BB-gun and shot the clerk in the stomach.

Strzempek said the suspect did not get away with any items or cash.

Police are searching for the suspect and say he was last seen wearing a red jacket and a ski mask.

Strzempek said the clerk who was shot was not taken to the hospital and is going to be ok.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s