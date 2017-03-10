Spring forward: Daylight Saving Time is back this weekend

(WWLP) – Don’t forget to ‘spring forward’ this weekend!

Daylight Saving Time officially begins Sunday at 2:00 a.m. While many devices adapt to the time change automatically, be sure to set forward any manual clocks in your home before heading to bed Saturday. It’s also a good time to replace the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home.

Daylight Saving Time started in the United States for the sake of conserving energy. Most of the United States follows Daylight Saving Time, but Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and parts of Arizona do not.

In Massachusetts, there’s been debate on whether to permanently stay on Daylight Saving Time, and do away with setting the clocks back every November.

Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:07 in the morning, and will set at 6:53 in the evening.