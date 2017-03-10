Seniors warned about IRS phone schemers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number one scheme targeting elderly people right now involves callers falsely claiming to be representatives from the IRS.

That is according to Milagros Johnson of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs. Johnson said that callers will target victims, particularly elderly people, telling them that they are with the IRS, in order to receive credit card or personal information.

Johnson brought her message of warning to the Westfield Senior Center on Friday.

Tina Gorman, executive director of the center, told 22News that these schemers are preying on seniors, and it is important for elderly residents to remain aware of the risk, and not to share their information over the phone.