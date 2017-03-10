Secretary Galvin seeks funds to prepare for 2020 Census

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of State William Galvin told lawmakers that it’s always been a challenge to count the state’s immigrants.

But, testifying at a hearing held on Thursday for Governor Charlie Baker’s $40.5 billion budget proposal, Secretary Galvin said federal policies could make that responsibility a lot more difficult

Massachusetts is already preparing for the 2020 Census. Galvin is requesting an additional $350,000 dollars to pay for Census data collection. He told state lawmakers that President Donald Trump’s recent travel restrictions have many immigrants concerned about their status in the country.

Galvin also said it could make immigrants afraid to come forward to be counted in the 2020 Census. “Given the current climate, counting immigrants whether they’re documented or undocumented is going to be very, very challenging and I know that.”

Secretary Galvin is urging state lawmakers to create and fund a program to reach out to immigrants, especially those who are in this country illegally.