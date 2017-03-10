Pride Station’s owner recognized for 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of Pride service stations received recognition Friday celebrating his companies 100th anniversary.

State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow presented Robert Bolduc with a citation of congratulations from the Massachusetts Senate.

Pride traces its beginnings back to the founding on the company in an Indian Orchard garage in 1917.

Bolduc told 22News, he began working at the age of 12 for the company founded by his grandfather.

“I think of our people who have stuck with us, and helped us grow great success for us,” said Bolduc.

“A hundred years is a tremendous achievement,” said Lesser.

Bolduc’s chain of service stations has grown to where Pride now employs more than 450 men and women.