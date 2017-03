SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crash has caused the temporary closure of a section of Dwight Road in Springfield.

Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan told 22News Dwight Road is closed from White Street to the Longmeadow line. He said a car crashed into a pole there around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Repairs could continue into the afternoon.

