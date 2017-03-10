Police: Supermarket seafood thief threatened to stab manager

Gene Hilton of East Hartford allegedly tried to steal $171 in cooked shrimp and crab legs

Associated Press Published:
Manchester police cruiser (file)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say tried to steal almost $200 worth of seafood from a supermarket and threatened to use a needle to stab a manager who tried to stop him.

Manchester Police tell the Journal-Inquirer that 46-year-old Gene Hilton, of East Hartford, tried to walk out of a Save-A-Lot store this week with 11 bags of cooked shrimp and seven bags of snow crab legs worth $171.

An assistant manager told police he tried to stop Hilton from leaving, and Hilton threatened to stab him with a needle if he didn’t let him go.

Hilton was charged with several offenses, including robbery, larceny and breach of peace.

He was held on $40,250 bond pending a March 28 court appearance and could not be reached for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s