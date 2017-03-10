OUTVETS will be marching in Boston St. Patrick’s Parade

FILE - In this March 20, 2016 file photo, members of OutVets, a group of gay military veterans, march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The group said Wednesday, March 8, 2017, it was denied permission to march in the 2017 Boston St. Patrick's Day parade just two years after organizers made the ground-breaking decision to allow gay groups to participate for the first time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WWLP) – The LGBT veterans group that was initially banned from marching in the Boston St. Patrick’s Parade will march there after all.

The OUTVETS’ group was banned by the Allied War Veterans Council Friday morning.

It created a lot of controversy, and Holyoke stepped up and offered OUTVETS the opportunity in our parade.

Both Holyoke and Boston’s parade are on March 19th.

OUTVETS wrote on their Facebook they will be marching in Boston, and look forward to helping the council reform their policies to make the parade more inclusive.

