OUTVETS will be marching in Boston St. Patrick’s Parade

(WWLP) – The LGBT veterans group that was initially banned from marching in the Boston St. Patrick’s Parade will march there after all.

The OUTVETS’ group was banned by the Allied War Veterans Council Friday morning.

It created a lot of controversy, and Holyoke stepped up and offered OUTVETS the opportunity in our parade.

Both Holyoke and Boston’s parade are on March 19th.

OUTVETS wrote on their Facebook they will be marching in Boston, and look forward to helping the council reform their policies to make the parade more inclusive.

