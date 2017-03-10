Organic BLT lettuce wraps with Avocado mayo

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) It’s an old fashioned BLT with a twist! Personal Trainers Tyler Pratt and Ryan Woods from Enfuse Fitness shared how to make it!

Organic BLT lettuce wraps

Organic romain lettuce

Organic tomato thinly sliced

Organic red onion

Nitrite free bacon

1 English cucumber

Avocado mayo

2 ripe avocado

1/4 cup evoo (extra virgin olive oil)

3 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper

1 tbs lemon juice

1 tbs Dijon mustard

Place the avocado, oil, garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper into the food processor and blend to very fine consistency. Then chill it in the refrigerator. Wash lettuce and then let air dry. Then build your BLT. Place cooked bacon on the lettuce then top with onion, cucumber and tomato. Drizzle chilled avocado mayo on top. Enjoy!