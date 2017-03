WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Williams College student who had last been seen on Wednesday has been determined to be safe.

Williamstown Police posted on their Facebook page Friday that 23 year-old Nathaniel Whittle has made contact with members of his family, and is doing fine.

On Thursday, police had been urging people to be on the lookout for Whittle, who is originally from Houston, Texas. He had last been seen on Bloomfield, Connecticut on Wednesday.