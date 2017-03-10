Memorial services held for Warwick fire victims

A funeral mass will be held Saturday morning at 10 at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends paid their respects Friday night to the mother and four children killed in a house fire in Warwick last weekend.

Calling hours were held Friday night for Lucinda Seago and her children at the Kostanski Funeral home in Turners Falls.

They were killed last weekend when they’re home on Richmond street caught fire.

It was an accident started by the family’s wood stove.

A burial will follow at the parish cemetery.

