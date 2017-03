HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parishioners of the Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke have been fighting for years to save their church.

The Springfield Diocese says the structure is a threat to the public.

The Springfield Diocese spokesman Mark Dupont said it will cost the diocese more than $5 million to repair the church.

Dupont also said the demolition of the church will cost $500,000.